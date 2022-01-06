Boston Partners Has $18.82 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

