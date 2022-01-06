Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.94% of Gray Television worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.