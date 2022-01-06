Boston Partners Sells 18,738 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $262.05 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.91 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

