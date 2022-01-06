Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,641 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PPD were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PPD by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,478,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after buying an additional 706,123 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PPD by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,055,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,163,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of PPD by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. PPD’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

