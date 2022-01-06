Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) vs. Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Head to Head Review

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and Vipshop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.34 $905.28 million $1.25 6.24

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Boxed and Vipshop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vipshop 0 7 2 0 2.22

Vipshop has a consensus target price of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 173.08%. Given Vipshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Boxed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 4.80% 18.86% 10.30%

Summary

Vipshop beats Boxed on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

