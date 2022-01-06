Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading 1% Higher

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.48. 68,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 133,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

