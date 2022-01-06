Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $59.00. The stock traded as high as $57.19 and last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 1037764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

