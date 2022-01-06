Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 8,011 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $306.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

