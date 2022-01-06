Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 925 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

