Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $420,000 Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 160,176 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,746 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 320,040 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period.

Shares of DUSA stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

