Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $3.73 Million in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87.

