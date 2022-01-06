Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,546 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.