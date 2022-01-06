Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 80,681 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,681 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMH opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $52.21.

