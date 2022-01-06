Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts Sells 13,665 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.