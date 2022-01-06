British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Get British Land alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTLCY. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.