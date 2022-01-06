Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

BRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.68. 1,955,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,969. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 380,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 793,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

