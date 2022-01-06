Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $808.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NYSE:ALK opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.31 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

