Brokerages Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.48.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $154,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $824,660. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock remained flat at $$83.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,498,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,285. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

