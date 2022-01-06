Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.68. Clean Harbors also reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $546,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.13. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

