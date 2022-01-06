Brokerages Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post sales of $734.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.92 million and the lowest is $719.30 million. Endo International posted sales of $760.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

