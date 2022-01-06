Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $643.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report sales of $643.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.00 million and the lowest is $625.70 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $530.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,291,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,264,000 after buying an additional 146,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 45.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

