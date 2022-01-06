Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $200.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.19 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $763.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $761.51 million to $766.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $797.23 million, with estimates ranging from $767.74 million to $812.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

HIW stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $46.65. 13,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,752. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

