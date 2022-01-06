Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings per share of $3.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.35. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.36. 6,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.55. Primerica has a 12 month low of $130.70 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 120.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

