Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.45. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

RRR stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

