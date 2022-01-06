Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce $160.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.59 million to $162.89 million. TowneBank reported sales of $171.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $680.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.27 million to $682.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $642.72 million, with estimates ranging from $642.69 million to $642.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

TowneBank stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99. TowneBank has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $34.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

