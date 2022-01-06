Brokerages Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Million

Analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to announce $36.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $124.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.96 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $156.36 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $160.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $18,552,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTEX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. 22,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

