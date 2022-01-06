Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.68 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

NYSE CLX opened at $177.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average is $169.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 275.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 61.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

