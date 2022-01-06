Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post sales of $175.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.07 million. Lovesac reported sales of $129.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $477.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $874.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,922,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $256,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,940,597. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.