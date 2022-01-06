Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Target Price at $88.64

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.64.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $23,571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. 316,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,033. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

