Brokerages Set Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target at $9.00

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Berry alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 94.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 35.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 47,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Berry by 27.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Berry stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $688.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Berry has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.