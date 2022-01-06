Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 437.14

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 439.71 ($5.93).

GLEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.06) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.33) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.04) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON GLEN traded up GBX 5.35 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 393 ($5.30). 29,236,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,046,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 230.05 ($3.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.66). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 366.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 343.49. The stock has a market cap of £51.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.67.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

