Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target at $75.50

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2,008.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 357,330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RAMP opened at $46.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -91.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.