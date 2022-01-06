Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLLGF shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $9.07 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

