Brokerages Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target at $29.43

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PERI. Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after buying an additional 814,344 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $14,380,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Perion Network by 14.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 29.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 108,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

PERI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,236. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

