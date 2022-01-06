Brokerages Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Target Price at $51.33

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.36 and a beta of 1.28. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

