Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) PT at $21.17

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.57. 15,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,073. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after acquiring an additional 475,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.