Brokerages Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) PT at $39.75

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The company had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $303,334,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after buying an additional 180,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $22,677,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.