Brokers Offer Predictions for Medtronic plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $6.63 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Shares of MDT opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.44. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

