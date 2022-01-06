Brokers Set Expectations for Avaya Holdings Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avaya in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Avaya has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya in the second quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at $235,000.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

