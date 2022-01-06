Brokers Set Expectations for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

