Brokers Set Expectations for Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

LFUS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $316.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 28.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,726,692 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

