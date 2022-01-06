Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.18

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 7183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 46,609 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

