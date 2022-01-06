BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,900 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. lifted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a one year low of $63.54 and a one year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BRP by 102.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 67,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

