Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $19.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 94,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.36. 4,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,085. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $89.60 and a one year high of $114.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $108.38.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

