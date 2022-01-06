Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.80. 7,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.86. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.