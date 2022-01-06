Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $285,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $507,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 101.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,649,619. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

