Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares during the last quarter.

QSR traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

