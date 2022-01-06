Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.27. 118,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,156,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.04. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $431.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

