Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,097,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 141,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 947,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,658,000 after purchasing an additional 372,776 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 175,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.61. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

