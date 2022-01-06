Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. 1,238,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,527,453. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

